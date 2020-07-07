Haflongbar condemns attack on Gorlosa’s family

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Former MLA of Haflong, Samarjit Haflongbar on Monday condemned the attack on family member of chief executive member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

Gorlosa on Sunday said some miscreants had planned to attack his family members, including his minor child and wife besides vandalising his residence with fire.

“It is the serious concern on the part of common people as there is no such tradition in tribal society which is never happened in the society. Now, it is the question if the leader holding the high post in tight security measure faces with threatening; what will be the state of affairs on the part of common people and the other leaders in the district,” Haflongbar said in a statement here.

“Under the circumstances, it is suggested that the law & order authority and police administration in Dima Hasao district take needful action and thereby find the culprit involved in threatening the family members of CEM Debolal Gorlosa and book the culprit behind the bar so that such incident creating uncertainty in the society is not repeated in the coming days,” he added.