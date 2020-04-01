Hagrama alleges Pramod of enjoying dual voting rights

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 31: President of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Hagrama Mohilary has alleged that UPPL president Pramod Boro has been enjoying dual votership from Tamulpur and Rangia LAC respectively.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held at Gaurang Valley Hotel here on Tuesday, Mohilary who is also BTC chief said that an individual cannot enjoy double votership at a time as per norms of the election commission of India.

Mohilary has highlighted that Pramod Boro has been showing his votership in his locality at Chouraguri polling station under Tamulpur LAC in Baksa district and one from Murabari Balika Vidyalaya LP school polling station under Rangia LAC of Kamrup rural district.

Mohilary further said that Boro could have cancelled any of the votership before filling nomination.

He has urged the state election commission to make an investigation into the dual votership issue.

He said that BPF party is filling a complaint letter to the election commission against Pramod Boro.

Mohilary is contesting from two constituencies Debargaon and Kachugaon constituency in Kokrajhar district.

Meanwhile, UPPL president Pramod Boro has reacted to the allegation levelled on him and said that he had applied for cancellation of one of his votership from Rangia LAC in January last to the concerned election office. He informed that he does not have any liability to the election office over enjoying dual votership issue in his life.

“I do respect wholeheartedly all norms of election commission, so I applied for cancellation of my votership from Rangia LAC in last January,” Boro added.