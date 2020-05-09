Hagrama bats for Bharat Ratna to Upen Brahma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: Former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary has demanded Bharat Ratna for Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Upendra Nath Brahma is credited for having started the Bodoland Statehood Movement which is still going on to this day. He was posthumously conferred the title of Bodofa (Father of the Bodos) on May 8, 1990 in recognition to his vision and leadership.

“Our leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma has always remained an icon of Bodo Leadership, Sacrifice and Unity. ‘Live and let live’ was his mantra and he made relentless efforts to fulfill the Bodo aspirations,” Mohilary said in a tweet on Friday night.

“‪He had spearheaded the Bodo Movement which ended up in the formation of BTC in the Assam. To honour his work and sacrifice we would demand the central Govt to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon Shri Upendranath Brahma,” Mohilary tweeted.

“‪Bodofa led a democratic mass movement for separate state within the ambit of Indian Constitution. He dreamt of not only uplifting the Bodos but the entire backward classes in the state, and to realize this dream Bodofa brought a revolutionary change among society,” he tweeted.

“‪His life was dedicated for social and economic justice for the entire backward masses. It is time we show our gratitude towards Bodofa for the development we are witnessing today,” he said.

“‪We hope President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi confer #BharatRatna to Bodofa and keep alive his thoughts and philosophy. Bodofa Upendranath Brahma is a role model for every Indian,” he tweeted.

Mohilary-led BTC was dissolved and Governor’s rule was imposed in the BTC after expiry of the term of the council on April 27.

Meanwhile, Mohilary has moved the Gauhati High Court by filing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Governor’s order, which is yet to be heard by the court.