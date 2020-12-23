Hagrama bats for unity of Bodo groups to oust BJP

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 22: In his last-ditch attempt, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president and former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary has urged all regional forces in the BTC to join hands to form the next executive council in the BTC to oust BJP from the power.

Mohilary’s appeal came hours after the Gauhati High Court ordered a composite floor test in BTC and asked both Mohilary and newly appointed BTC chief Pramod Boro to prove their majority within December 26.

Boro was recently appointed as the new CEM of BTC after the coalition parties of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) took over the charge of the council.

Mohilary who was considered as an ache rival of Boro said, “No matter who becomes the CEM of BTC but I urge all the regional forces of UPPL, GSP and even Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to join hands to restrict BJP from coming to power in BTC.”

He observed that the entry of a national party (BJP) in the BTC will completely eliminate the identity of regionalism in BTC.

HAGRAMA’S SECURITY: Meanwhile, inspector-general of police (IGP) Anurag Agarwal informed Mohilary that he will receive two bodyguards with (1+3 escort) one havildar and three constables, and (2+6 home guards) two havildars and six constables.

The development came a day after Mohilary surrendered all his security cover following the defeat in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

Immediately after the security cover of Mohilary was withdrawn, the BPF in its official Facebook page wrote, “After holding the post of the Chief of BTC for 17 years which has equal status to the rank of a cabinet minister, the security of our party president Srijut Hagrama Mohilary will always be a matter of concern. Not only is he the former chief of BTC but also the president of one of the largest regional parties in the state.”

It added that it was the responsibility of the state government to provide him with adequate security such that his life is always secured.

“We request the state government to assess and review the threat status he has as a former chief of BTC and a party president and provide him with adequate security,” BPF added.