‘Hagrama becomes now irrelevant in Bodoland region’

Bhabesh Kalita confident of clean sweep

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 7: A total of five candidates from different national and regional parties have filed their nomination papers for contesting the assembly by-polls at No. 28 Gossaigaon LAC in Kokrajhar district on Thursday amidst maintaining strict Covid-19 protocol as the state government has so far issued a new SOP for carrying out the by-polls in a smooth manner.

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Jiron Basumatary, BPF candidate Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary, AIUDF candidate Kairul Annam Kandakar, Congress candidate Jowel Tudu and Kurkec Mushahary (independent) have filed their nomination papers before the returning officer of No.28 LAC at Gossaigaon sub divisional office for Gossaigaon.

UPPL candidate Basumatary was accompanied by BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma Brahma, Ashok Singhal and several senior leaders of UPPL and BJP parties.

Notably, UPPL party has been contesting in both Gossaigaon and Tamulpur (Jolen Daimary) constituencies under the banner of NDA alliance and extending support to the BJP party candidate at Bhawanipur LAC (Phanidhar Talukdar) in the scheduled assembly by-polls on October 30.

President of Assam state BJP party Bhabesh Kalita has said that BJP led NDA alliance are backing UPPL candidates of Gossaigaon LAC Jiron Basumatary and Tamulpur LAC candidate Jolen Daimary, and he is confident that they will be winning the assembly by-polls with majority support as irrespective of caste, creed and language, people are coming forward to vote in favour of the NDA alliance candidates.

In Tamulpur LAC, UPPL candidate Jolen Daimary filed nomination papers before the returning officer of Tamulpur sub divisional office on Thursday.

Daimary was accompanied by UPPL president and BTR CEM Pramod Boro, Assam cabinet minister Ranjit Kumar Dass.

In Gossaigaon and Tamulpur LACs, the assembly by-polls were necessitated following the demise of sitting MLAs Majendra Narzary and Lehoram Boro due to Covid complications respectively.

BJP chief Kalita while addressing the reporters on Thursday at a press conference held at Gossaigaon said that NDA alliance candidates across the five LACs are getting the last laugh in the by-polls as people from all sections of the society are voting in favour of the NDA alliance parties. He said that NDA alliance parties are fully extending support to the UPPL party candidate Jiron Basumatary for Gossaigaon and Jolen Daimary at Tamulpur.

Kalita has clarified that no communication and discussion was held with the BPF party as Hagrama Mohilary has been claiming the establishment of an alliance with the NDA ahead of the assembly by-polls.

He said that the NDA alliance has so far formulated necessary strategies for the by-polls and accordingly no backing from the BPF party is required at today’s date.

He said that the BJP party has an alliance with the UPPL party.

UPPL president and BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that NDA alliance candidates would be winning in all the LACs including Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies in the state.

He has said that people are waiting to vote in favour of NDA alliance backed UPPL candidates in the assembly by-polls in Bodoland region.

UPPL candidate for Gossaigaon LAC, Jiron Basumatary has expressed his hope of winning the by-polls with majority support cutting across the society.

He has assured for all round development in the Gossaigaon constituency in days to come.

Cabinet minister Singhal said that there is no relevance of BPF party in today’s juncture and BPF party and Hagrama Mohilary have now become irrelevant among the people in Bodoland region.

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent today, BTR deputy CEM and senior UPPL leader Gabinda Chandra Basumatary said that NDA alliance parties are contesting in all five LACs including two of UPPL party candidates at Gossaigaon and Tamulpur LACs.

He is optimistic that the UPPL party candidates will be winning both LACs with majority support as the NDA alliance government has been working towards the welfare and development of the common masses since its inception in the state.

He also said that ex MLA Emanuel Mushahary is not a factor for the Tamulpur LAC as he has served as an MLA from the Tamulpur LAC for two terms but could not bring any real development in the LAC.

Meanwhile, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary is confident that Gossaigaon voters would come out in support of BPF

He said that he and his party has been in close contact with chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and accordingly strategising for the by-polls in the constituency.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.