Hagrama slams Himanta; says he will never become CM

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 20: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday claimed that senior BJP leader and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be the chief minister of the state, even if he desires.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma can never become the chief minister. There are more chances of me becoming the chief minister before him. Sarma became minister of the state during Congress regime after I recognised him,” Mohilary said while addressing an election rally at Dhawliguri for BPF candidate for 30-Kokrajhar East constituency Pramila Rani Brahma in Kokrajhar district.

Mohilary, who was also the former chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said that Himanta himself is very much concerned over the prevailing scenario of the state.

“He desires to be the CM of Assam. But I tell you he will not be the CM. This time BJP-led NDA is facing defeat in the elections,” Mohilary said.

BPF has joined hands with Congress led grand alliance because the people of the state want to vote in favour of Grand Alliance, he said.

Claiming the Grand Alliance will form the government in Dispur, Mohilary said that in the first phase of elections for 47 seats, Congress led grand alliance will win more than 20 seats while BJP-led NDA will win over only seven seats, he claimed.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary and spokesman Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya also addressed the gathering and urged the people to vote for BPF candidate Pramila Rani Brahma in the upcoming polls.