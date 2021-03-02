Hagrama’s joining grand alliance not to affect BTR: Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: “We are neither shocked nor crestfallen, as Hagrama Mohilary’s joining the Congress-led Grand Alliance will not have any impact on assembly polls in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro said here on Monday.

Former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) broke its alliance with ruling BJP and formally joined hands with Congress led six party grand Alliance in Guwahati on Sunday.

“It will have no impact on the voters of four districts of BTR,” Boro who is also the president of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) said.

“BPF has lost its ground in BTR as it had failed to work for the welfare of people and development of the areas in the last 17 years,” Boro said.

“We are contesting in 12 seats of BTR in alliance with BJP,” Boro said.

“We have unearthed massive corruption and nepotism in BTC during the rule of the BPF in the last 17 years. The fund meant for welfare of poor tribal people have been siphoned off by the BPF leaders,” he alleged.

“The voters in BTR have already rejected BPF due to its mass-rooted corruption,” the BTC chief said.

He also claimed that the Congress-led Grand Alliance will not be able to form the government in Dispur.

“BJP-led government will form the government and UPPL will be an ally of the new government in Dispur,” he added.