Hagrama’s lockdown bonanza: ASDMA asks BTC to release fund to DCs

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 3: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to release funds to respective deputy commissioners for giving relief materials to the people below the poverty line (BPL) during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

This has shattered the plan of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary of free distribution of food grains to the BPL families during the lock down. As soon as BTC chief announced this on March 25, the opposition United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) opposed it and alleged that it would violate the code of conduct of the elections.

The election, which was scheduled to be held on April 4, was postponed as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The ASDMA said that the BTC will have to intimate the Assam State Election Commission before sanctioning the fund for granting relief to the people.

The ASDMA also set norms for distribution of relief in the sixth schedule areas. According to it, the Autonomous Councils will distribute the relief from their own available fund.

The ASDMA said the poor families which do not have government jobs or NFSA Cards are to be given Rs 1,000 each as relief during the lockdown period.