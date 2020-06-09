Hagrama’s political ideologue joins UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 8: In a new twist to the political development in BTAD, former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary’s political advisor and two term MLA Hemendra Nath Brahma left BPF and joined United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in a formal function here Monday.

Brahma’s joining is considered to be a major setback for the BPF ahead of the elections to the BTC.

On Saturday, BPF general secretary and sitting MLA from Tamulpur constituency Emanuel Mushahary left BPF revolting against the party leadership.

Hemendra Nath Brahma was also a policy making body (PMB) of BPF.

He represented Kokrajhar West constituency in 1996 and 2006. Brahma is also general secretary of Assam Football Association (AFA).

“It is my own decision to join UPPL. I want peace and development among all section of people in the BTAD,” Brahma said.

The joining ceremony was chaired by UPPL president Pramod Boro and attended by former Rajya Sabha MP Urkhao Gwra Brahma.

Brahma was welcomed with traditional Aronai and phulam gamosa by two top leaders of UPPL.

“Our party is working for peace and development that is why a large section of people are supporting us. We are ready to welcome those who are willing to join the party,” Boro said.

“The BPF is corrupt and it has failed to deliver goods to the people during its 15-year regime,” Boro said.

“The BPF has been indulging in huge corruption and anomalies in implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes,” Boro said.

Boro is confident that the UPPL will form the next government in the BTC after the election.

However, BPF leaders said there will be no impact of Brahma’s joining in the UPPL. “The BPF has mass support among all communities living in BTAD. We will be able to form the next government in the BTC after the election,” he said.