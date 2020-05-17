Hailakandi admin sets up additional quarantine facilities

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, May 17: To cope up with the increasing number of returnees from different parts of the country, the Hailakandi district administration has set up additional quarantine facilities to put people under quarantine.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Health, EL Faihraem revealed that the administration has geared up to enhance the capacity of the institutional quarantine centres and setting up new ‘Dedicated COVID Care Health Centres’ to put the incoming people from different parts of the country under quarantine. “We have a present bed strength of 1000 with provisions for another 1000 to accommodate the stranded people coming back home from different parts of the country,” added Faihraem.

Keeping in view the return of a large number of amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown from outside the district in the coming days and possible shortage of places to quarantine them, the administration is mulling converting the abandoned houses or government quarters into quarantine facilities, said an official.

“Such abandoned houses or official quarters can be cleaned up, sanitised and converted to serve as quarantine centres in addition to the quarantine facilities in school and college buildings,” the official added.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner accompanied by other officials inspected the cattle market at Dholeswari point for setting up of a facilitation cum screening camp for screening of people coming from outside the district on Saturday.

“This sprawling ground will be turned into a facilitation cum screening camp to screen the persons coming to their home district from different parts of the country either by bus or by train or other modes of transport,” said District Development Commissioner, Vikram Dev Sharma, who was present during the inspection of the site. The administration has also formed hygiene and refreshment cells to ensure smooth management of the quarantine centres. “We are expecting people returning in droves. And we have to be ready with our facilities,” said Sharma.

Notably, people coming from outside are being mandatorily quarantined for 14 days by the administration either at home or at centres set up for the purpose as a precautionary measure.

The district information and public relations office said that a total of 3796 persons had been screened out of which 2406 persons put under home and institutional quarantine till May 17. On Sunday, 8 more persons have been home quarantined and 37 swab results tested negative. Of the total 520 swab samples taken, 473 have tested negative till Sunday while results of 46 remaining are awaited.