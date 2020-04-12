Hailakandi DC comes to rescue of stranded workers in Telangana, Meghalaya

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, April 11: The Hailakandi district administration has reached out to 50 workers from Hailakandi and Karimganj districts stranded at Hyderabad, Telangana during the lockdown period.

On getting information, deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli called up her counterpart and requested to help the workers from the Barak Valley during the unprecedented times. Of the 50 workers, nine are from adjoining Karimganj district.

One of the workers from Matijuri, Saidur Rahman Barbhuiya called up the deputy commissioner on Thursday evening and narrated their plight and abject condition with no work and pay following the lockdown. Prior to that, he had contacted the MLAs of Hailakandi seeking their intervention.

All these workers working in private firms, malls and other establishments are living in an area called Serilingampally under Nanakramguda of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

An official named Srikanth with a team of workers from the municipal corporation knocked at the doors of the workers and informed them that the Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi district had requested the Hyderabad administration to help them out in their hour of distress.

Ration along with vegetables for a week and sanitisers were provided to the stranded workers. Before leaving, Srikanth asked them to call him up if they need any kind of help and assistance.

Barbhuiya and other workers from Hailakandi and Karimgamj districts thanked deputy commissioner Jalli for coming to their rescue.

In another development, Jalli called up her West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya counterpart Garod LSN Dykes on Friday to provide security to the six construction workers from Hailakandi stranded at Jowai-Umling rest house who were threatened by the locals to leave the place. The matter was brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner by Katlicherra MLA, Suzamuddin Laskar.

Deputy commissioner Dykes deputed a magistrate along with police personnel and assured the workers of security and other essentials and asked them to stay put till the lockdown is lifted.