Hailakandi intensifies Covid vaccination, sets up 50 centres

HT Correspondent

Hailakandi, April 28: With Covid cases on the rise, the vaccination drive has been intensified in Hailakandi.

Around 43,000 people have already been vaccinated in the district and the administration has a target to vaccinate more.

“After this second wave, we have intensified our vaccination drive. We have a target to vaccinate more and more people. Around 43,000 people have already been vaccinated. We have set up 50 Covid vaccination centres for the benefit of people,” said district media expert, Monika Das, adding that around 250 health functionaries are involved in the ongoing vaccination drive.

Hydor Ali, a beneficiary said that there is no side effect of the vaccine and some people are only spreading rumours about it.

“I have taken the second dose and there is no adverse effect of the vaccine. Vaccination is going on very smoothly in many vaccination centres in the district. It is very important for all of us to inoculate ourselves against the deadly virus. Those who are saying about side effects are spreading rumours,” Ali said.

Shambhu Ghosh, another beneficiary extended gratitude to the government for the vaccination drive.

“There is no myth that Covid is a deadly disease. The initiative taken by the government to vaccinate people against Covid-19 is indeed laudable. It is through vaccination alone we can break the chain of the virus transmission as there is no medicine till now. I would appeal to everybody to vaccinate themselves to stay safe and healthy,” Ghosh quipped.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the tally to 3,463. Eight positive cases were detected under RAT and one under RT-PCR. The total active number of cases stands at 70.

Altogether 16 patients are undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital while 53 patients are kept under home isolation. Nine patients were discharged on Wednesday. Results of 446 samples are awaited from the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. There were nine Covid-related deaths.

India had launched the massive Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines – Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities against the Coronavirus began on March 1.

The third phase started on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, age group of 18-45 would be eligible to receive the shot.