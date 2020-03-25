Hailakandi: Person from abroad booked under Section 188 tested negative

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, March 25: The person who had come from abroad to Hailakandi on Monday and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for screening has been found to have no symptoms of COVID-19.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Pabindra Kumar Nath said, “As per latest report the person has been allowed to return home, as his test result for COVID-19 appeared negative. He is now in home quarantine under strict surveillance.”

Nath said that the person would be prosecuted for concealing information and not reporting to the nearest police station or health centre even after his arrival from abroad. Hailakandi Sadar Police Station has registered a case No 266/20, u/s 188 IPC against the person and his father, who is a Goan Panchayat secretary.

Nath said that the father misled the officials by saying that his son was in Delhi and would be arriving in a day or two. “On inquiry it was found that the person had already reached home. A search warrant was issued and the person apprehended and sent to SMC&H for medical check up. Investigation is on,” added Nath.

Altogether 1102 persons have been put under home quarantine with 381 quarantined on Wednesday. 118 surveillance teams have been pressed into service. Besides, the five-bed isolation ward at the civil hospital, quarantine facility has also been set up with a total bed capacity of 105.

Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to the people not to panic but to stay indoors to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In an appeal to the people on Wednesday, Jalli said the administration and the health department are taking all preventive measures at ground zero to contain the spread of the disease and the people must fully cooperate by remaining indoors.

Jalli said the district has sufficient foodstuff to last for two months and there is no need for people to resort to panic buying. She said groceries with trade license will remain open between 9 am to 3 pm and two persons from each family will be allowed to buy essentials within a radius of one km. “They will have to come to the nearest grocery on foot and not by any modes of transport,” said Jalli.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the senior citizens and people from all walks of life, including daily wage earners to cooperate with the administration during the lock down period. “We are here to take care of everything, including the doctors and health workers who are working day in and day out to protect the lives of people by putting their own lives at peril. Don’t panic, stay indoors and be healthy. Pray at home as it is not at all conducive to go outside to offer prayers at temple, mosque, church and other religious places,” said Jalli.

Jalli said that the government would find ways and means to help the daily wage earners and construction workers during the lock down period.

In pursuance of Assam government’s order, the district administration will not allow more than three persons in any place of worship to prevent congregations during the lock down period.

The deputy commissioner, who is closely monitoring the situation, inspected the five-bed isolation ward of SK Roy Civil Hospital on Wednesday and instructed the superintendent and doctors to provide the best possible health care to those quarantined. As of now, there is no person quarantined at the civil hospital.