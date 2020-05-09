Hailstorm hits Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong hard

HT Bureau

DONKAMUKAM/ DIPHU, May 8: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy shower lashed several areas of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong on Friday.

Several houses were damaged in the storm at Rongkoroi under Baithalangso police station in West Karbi Anglong.

This is the third time storm has damaged houses in the district. Two weeks ago more than 200 houses were damaged in thunder storm at Karbi Rongsopi under Baithalangso police station.

Heavy rain accompanied with strong wind lashed several areas of Satgaon, Rongkuroi under Rongkhang MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong at around 3 pm on Friday damaging several houses, a private school house and uprooting trees. The storm also snapped power connection in many villages.