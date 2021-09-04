Hamren witnessed development under BJP govt: EM Timung

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 3: The BJP Government has brought in an era of development in the Hamren Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency, said the local MAC and executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Mangal Sing Timung.

In a BJP meeting at Arsong in West Karbi Anglong which is aimed at the coming KAAC election due next year, EM Timung said, “In the last five years the BJP has brought in development in Hamren. Several roads were repaired and made into bituminous roads including Arsong-Derajuri-Killing link road, Hamren-Arsong connecting road, Ronghidi-Umahalangso connecting road, Ronghidi-Langtukthepi connecting road etc. A total of 14 roads were made bituminous roads, PMAY houses and Open Stages were constructed, potable water has been provided.”

Criticising the Opposition, EM Timung said during the rule of ASDC and Congress they had neglected Hamren constituency. There was no change and the change brought in by the BJP government can be seen by the people.

In the meeting 30 Opposition workers from the Autonomous State Demand Committee and Congress joined the BJP.

The meeting was also attended by president of Hamren BJP Mandal Committee, Biren Tisso, chairman of Village Development Committee, Sarsing Phangcho and chairman of Hamren Municipal Board, Biren Tisso.