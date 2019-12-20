Hand-in hand military exercise ends

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The eight edition of India- China Joint Training Exercise “Hand-in- Hand” 2019 culminated on Friday at Joint Training Node, Umroi Military Station.

The joint exercise commenced on December 7. The Exercise was aimed at practicing the participating infantry companies of India and Chinese Army in joint Drills of Counter Terrorism Operations in semi urban terrain under United Nation Mandate.

The exercise entailed firing from each other’s weapons, conduct of tactical lectures and demonstration by both the countries on various aspects of Counter Terrorism Operations. The exercise included physical training activities ranging from endurance runs, Battle Obstacle Courses and Games.

The joint training standards achieved by both the contingents were on display during a 72 hours field training exercise which encompassed various drills requiring seamless integration of action of part of troops to fulfill the facets of Counter Terrorism Operations.

The exercise culminates with a grand closing ceremony where the participating troops displayed high standards of Military drill. In addition, enthralling Skill display was presented by the troops of both countries during the ceremony which left the spectators spell bound. The two armies have gained from each other’s expertise and experience in conduct of Counter Terrorism and company level operations. The Troops of both the contingent departed on healthy note of mutual informal respect and good will.