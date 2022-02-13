Hand-Written Magazine Brought Out In Darrang College

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 12: The students of the Political Science department of Darrang College brought out a hand-written magazine named ‘Mukta Akash’ recently. Edited by Chinmoypratim Nath, a student of the Political Science department, the magazine was created under the supervision of Manashjyoti Patgiri, head of the department of Political Science. The maiden issue of the magazine was released by the newly appointed principal of Darrang College, Dr. Palashmoni Saikia in a ceremonial programme organised at the college on the occasion of the freshman social of the Political Science department. He emphasised on the digitalisation of the handwritten magazines being published by the college. The newly appointed principal was felicitated by the Political Science department during the programme chaired by Manash Patgiri. The programme started with a Sattriya dance performed by Kabyashree Mahanta, a student of the Political Science department. Among the dignitaries, Dr. Khirendra Haloi, vice principal, Darrang College, Purnananda Pawe, senior faculty, Political Science department attended the programme, while Ankita Baruah, Barnali Tamuli, Mondeep Baruah, Manoj Kumar Baruah were shouldered different responsibilities.