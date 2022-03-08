Handloom Expo Begins In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 7: A 14-day state handloom expo began on Monday at Raasmela ground in Kokrajhar.

Over 50 stalls from different states of the country including districts of the state are participating in the event which was organised by Bodoland Regional Apex Weavers & Artisan Cooperatives Federation Limited (BRAWFED), Kokrajhar.

BTC executive member Dhananjay Basumatary lit the lamp to inaugurate the expo in the presence of weavers from different places of Kokrajhar district.

Basumatary said that the handloom expo has been emphasising to bring market promotion across the Bodoland region.

He has urged the weaver and artisans to be dedicated and earn more livelihood.

Chairperson of Kokrajhar municipality board Pratibha Brahma, BRAWFED chairman Naren Chandra Basumatary were prominent attendees on the occasion.

An attractive cultural demonstration was also held during the inaugural session.