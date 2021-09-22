Hardcore PREPAK (Pro) cadre involved in bomb attack at CM bungalow arrested

IMPHAL, Sept 21 (NNN): Manipur police apprehended a hardcore cadre of rebel group PREPAK (Pro) today with arms and ammunition in a follow-up action to a bomb attack at a house which occurred on Monday night. The apprehended cadre has been identified as Naoroibam Joyshanker alias Loiyumba (37), son of N Inaocha of Lairikyengbam Leikai in Imphal East district, according to police. He is a lance corporal of the outfit, who joined the rebel group in 2009 and obtained a three-month basic training at a base camp of the group in Myanmar, the police further said.

A fish cane fitted with IED, one Chinese hand grenade, an air gun rifle, 4 PEK cakes, 3 wireless circuits, 1 remote control device, 3 detonators, 15 batteries and equipment used in assembling IED were recovered during a raid at his house, a senior police officer said. The militant cadre was apprehended in a follow-up action to a bomb attack at the house of an individual at Lairikyenbam Makha Leikai on Monday night, around 12.30 am.

Addressing a press conference, Imphal West superintendent of police S Ibomcha said that suspected militants launched a bomb attack at the house of N Bhoge Singh on Monday night. No casualty occurred in the bomb attack as the two bombs hurled targeting the house went off at the paddy field just on the side of the house. The police also said that after the bomb attack, a team of Imphal West district police commandos launched an operation at the same locality. The PREPAK (Pro) cadre was apprehended during the operation and his disclosure led to the recovery of the arm and ammunition from his house, the police officer said. He then said the apprehended cadre was directly involved in the bomb attack while claiming that he is a notorious cadre of the armed group actively involved in various activities like extortion, threatening individuals with bombs, etc.

During preliminary investigation, the police came to know that the cadre was involved in various bomb attacks in Imphal in the last few years. He was involved in an IED attack at the gate of chief minister’s bungalow in Imphal in October 2016 and an attack at a restaurant in Imphal’s Mantripukhri on April 17 of this year, the police officer said. The IED and grenade recovered from his possession were meant for using in threatening individuals for monetary demand and attacking security forces, he further said.

An investigation has been initiated to know whether the cadre was involved in other prejudicial activities carried out by the armed groups in the recent past.