Harina PHC in Cachar rewarded by Union health and family welfare ministry

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 14: Harina Primary Health Centre under Dholai constituency of Cachar district has been awarded the best primary health centre in Assam by the union health & family welfare ministry.

Doctors and healthcare workers of Harina Primary Health Centre got the recognition in the presence of Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan. In the virtual event, Primary Health Centre, Upper Primary Health Centre and Subsidiary Health Centre of Assam were also rewarded by the Ministry. Principal Secretary, department of health, Samir Sinha and MD, NHM, Dr Lakshmanan S received the awards on behalf of Government of Assam on Saturday on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day. It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Mohammed Eijaz Ahmed Laskar of the PHC got the best doctor award too. ASHA workers associated with the hospital and other healthcare workers got awarded under different categories.

Meanwhile, state minister for environment and forest, excise and fisheries departments, Parimal Suklabaidya expressed his happiness over Harina Health & Wellness Centre getting recognition at the national level. He has opined that the concerted team efforts of doctors, ANMs, ASHAs and health workers associated with the institution has contributed to its success. The Minister has assured all sorts of support for betterment of the hospital.

Dr Lakshmanan S, IAS, Mission Director, NHM Assam also shared his reaction on the achievement by Harina PHC and said, “I congratulate all the team members of Harina PHC under Sonai Block PHC, Cachar district, Assam for getting the recognition of Best PHC in CPHC implementation in Assam and thus making the state proud. The Medical Officer of the PHC has been leading the team and setting an example for others. I urge all staff of the PHC to continue to work with zeal and enthusiasm so that many such achievements can be counted in days to come.”

While sharing her reaction, deputy commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli said, “It is a matter of great pride for the district that a Primary Health Centre has been adjudged the best PHC in the entire state. The PHCs play an important role in providing healthcare services in the rural areas and they should be upgraded from time to time so that people get improved facilities and quality treatment.”