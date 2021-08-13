‘Hatibandhu’ ceremonially transplants paddy seedlings varieties at Nagaon  

On the occasion of World Elephants’ Day, the volunteer organization under special supervision as well as pursuance of Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan, nature lovers and caretakers couple of the wildlife Binud Dulu Bora and his wife Meghna Mayur Hazarika, on Thursday ceremonially started the transplantation of paddy seedlings varieties with a view to providing food to the herd of wild elephants so that the herd of wild elephants could be confined in the border areas and the farmers of the greater areas could be able to harvest their agricultural products from their respective agricultural field.