‘Hatibandhu’ ceremonially transplants paddy seedlings varieties at Nagaon  

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, August 12: ‘Hatibandhu’ a leading volunteer organization of the state running under special pursuance of senior citizens of Guwahati Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan on Thursday ceremonially transplanted paddy seedlings varieties around 200 bighas of land at Hatikhali – Ranghang
On the occasion of World Elephants’ Day, the volunteer organization under special supervision as well as pursuance of Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan, nature lovers and caretakers couple of the wildlife Binud Dulu Bora and his wife Meghna Mayur Hazarika, on Thursday ceremonially started the transplantation of paddy seedlings varieties with a view to providing food to the herd of wild elephants so that the herd of wild elephants could be confined in the border areas and the farmers of the greater areas could be able to harvest their agricultural products from their respective agricultural field.
Around 19 women from the Hatikhali – Ranghang
It is pertinent to mention that the same organization transplanted paddy seedlings varieties at 400 bighas of land in the same villages to mitigate the ongoing unabated man-elephant conflict in the greater areas of the district.