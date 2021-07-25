Hawraghat Parokhowa road base laid  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 24: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang laid the foundation for construction of the Hawraghat Parokhowa Road under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) XXVI. The work of earth filling and levelling has already begun.

CEM also laid the foundation for protection of Jamoni Bey Arong from erosion by the Horina River under Nomati MAC constituency.

Earlier the CEM inaugurated Pavers Block Road to Kangthilangso Waterfalls.

On the occasion, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng and Darsing Ronghang, KAAC deputy chairman Ritesh Enghi, EMs Amar Sing Tisso and Mangal Timung were present.