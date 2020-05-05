HC orders SIT probe into Santosh Hojai’s murder

Slain contractor’s wife files FIR against Dima Hasao DSP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ HAFLONG, May 4: The Gauhati High Court on Monday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into militant-turn businessman Santosh Hojai’s kidnapping and murder case in Dima Hasao district.

A division bench of Gauhati High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ajay Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia after hearing the letter petition filed by Joyantha Hojai (Santosh Hojai’s wife), has constituted an SIT led by deputy inspector general (DIG- SR) Dilip Kumar Dey to probe into the case.

The SIT will prone into the case in regards to facts and circumstances resulting in alleged abduction of Santosh Hojai and his murder in relation to Harangajao Police Station case No. 3/2020 registered for commission of offence under section 365 of IPC.

The court will monitor the whole investigation process at every stage likewise the involvement of scientists from Forensic Science Laboratory and including inspection of the place where the body was recovered.

The High Court while directing SIT to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken in pursuance to the investigation has made clear that the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide lockdown conditions shall not be considered as good ground for delay in investigation or in regard to the quality of investigation required to be conducted.

The court has fixed May 8 as the next date of hearing.

In another move, Santosh’s wife Joyantha Hojai lodged an FIR with Harangajao police station against Dima Hasao superintendent of police (DSP) Suryakanta Morang on Monday.

Earlier, Joyantha had filed the first FIR on April 25 following which the police registered a case No 3/2020 under section 365 of IPC.

The body of Hojai was recovered from Lailing area near National Highway in between Kalachand and Langting under Langting Police Station after he was kidnapped from his residence at Gamadi Hawar on April 24.

“The five armed person. Including DSP Surya Kanta Morang coming in white Bolero vehicle while kidnapping my husband and the vehicle of which was reportedly known to be used by DSP Surya Kanta Morang, hence It proves that he (Surya Kanta Morang, DSP) is directly involved in kidnapping and brutal murder of my husband late Santosh Hojai followed by burnt by pouring inflammable liquid into his body. It can also be analysed that body was burnt in hurry as the body was recovered in a position of capsize in minimum depth. In this regard, postmortem report will clearly reveal in detail,” she said in the FIR.

“It came to my knowledge from CCTV sources of Maibang Petrol Pump which recorded Surya Kanta Morang taking fuel separately in jerkins around 3 pm instead of vehicles’ tank which connects with the sign of burnt witnessed on body as recovered,” she said.

“I request you to kindly register my FIR and investigate the matter to book the culprits at the earliest for the ends of the justice,” she added.