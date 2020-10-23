HC restriction on media fellowship award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: The Gauhati High Court has restrained the Assam government from selection of journalists for conferring media fellowship for the year 2020-21 till further order.

Justice Suman Shyam on Wednesday while hearing a writ petition filed by Northeast Now editor-in-chief Anirban Roy over exclusion of online media from the media fellowship programme 2020-21, said, “…the selection of candidate for conferring fellowship, if any, made in the meantime, shall be subject to further orders that may be passed in this writ petition.”

Although the court has not issued formal notice to the Assam government, it has asked to furnished copies of the writ petitions along with the order copy to the government counsel within three days.

The Assam government on October 5 issued a notification inviting proposals from experienced journalists of the state for the Media Fellowship: 2020-21 by October 27.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had issued an office memorandum on March 31, 2018 as guidelines for implementation of “media Fellowship” scheme for providing financial support to journalists for improvement of their professional skill and up-gradation of their knowledge in the relevant field of journalism.

As per the guidelines, all mainstream media journalists of Assam, including freelancers, from print, electronic, online media and news agencies having five years of experience in the field of journalism were eligible for applying for the fellowship.