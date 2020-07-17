HC stays Assam govt’s ‘Maktab’ word elimination move 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: In an interim order, the Gauhati High Court has stayed the Assam government’s order for removal of the word “Maktab” from all schools of the state and directed the state elementary education department to file affidavit in this regard.

The Assam government has decided to eliminate the word ‘Maktab’ from all the government-run schools.

The state government has issued a notification to eliminate the Arabic term “Maktab’ from the government schools. In Arabic, Maktab means school and there are 63 government-run schools in the state which have been using the term “Maktab’.

On February 20, state education minister Himanta Biswa sarma had said, “During the regime of Syed Muhammad Saadulla, who was the chief minister of Assam, some primary schools for Maktab education were set up.”

A single judge bench of the High Court comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana has stayed the state government’s order following a writ petition filed by one Toufiqul Hussain of Jorhat challenging the order.

The petitioners has submitted that as per the contents of the government order, the deputy inspector of schools has been requested to take necessary action by deleting the word “Maktab” in the elementary schools under his jurisdiction and to submit action taken report.

The petitioners has further projected that the authorities are contemplating to demolish that part of the edifice/ structure of the gate and/ or signage of the Jorhat Maktab Adarsha Primary School, where the word “Maktab” is imprinted.

It was further submitted that many well established men have studied at the said school and are working in various fields in the country including the state.

The petitioners were represented by advocates Haamim KJ Ahmed and Abdur Razaque Bhuyan.