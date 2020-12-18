HC stays functioning of Pramod Boro-led BTC

Court to hear petition on December 22

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: In a surprise move, the Gauhati High Court on Friday stayed the functioning of Pramod Boro-led executive council of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) asking it to maintain ‘status quo’ till further order.

A single bench judge comprising Justice Suman Shyam passed the order on the basis of a petition filed by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary challenging the formation of the government in the BTC and the order for invitation to United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) for formation of the coalition government in the BTC.

The court will hear the petition on December 22. The petition said that in the recent BTC elections, the BPF emerged as the single largest party having won 17 seats out of 40 seats.

However, the commissioner and secretary issued letter dated on December 13 vide No. GSA.33/2010/532 directing to arrange for swearing in ceremony to be held on December 15.

In the letter Pramod Boro and Gobinda Basumatary have been mentioned as chief executive officer and deputy chief executive officer (Dy CEO) of BTC.

Thereafter vide a notification dated 14.12.2020 issued under No. TAD/BTC/64/2020/87-A the Governor has constituted the executive council of the BTC.

Accordingly on December 15, Pramod Boro-led council has been administered oath and they have been allowed to function as executive council.

“That the entire actions which had culminated in the forming of the council is contrary to the provisions of Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004 and as well as the provisions of Rules of Assam Autonomous District (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951. In this context it can be stated herein that the chief executive officer was appointed without the election of the chairman and vice chairman and further Boro has been appointed as CEO without holding any election amongst the elected members of the BTC,” the petition said.

“The BPF being the elected members belonging to the single largest party was required to be called for forming the council but deliberately and in utter violation of the settled principles of law as well as the Rules in force,” it further said.

“On December 16, the government went to the extent of recommending 6 persons to be nominated members of BTC and the same has been approved by the Governor,” it said.

“This has also been done in violation of all expressed provisions of law,” it added.

Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua had administered the oath to Pramod Boro as CEM along with four EMs on Monday last in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumas Dass and several top leaders of BJP.

The other members of BTC who were sworn in are Gobinda Chandra Basumatary as the deputy CEM, Diganta Barua (BJP), Gautam Das (BJP) and Ghanashyam Das (Gana Suraksha Party).

Mohilary-led BPF had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats out of 40 seats of the BTC, while UPPL managed to get 12 seats and BJP scored 9 seats and GSP won one seat in the recently-concluded elections. But BJP took the lead to form the council with support from UPPL and GSP.