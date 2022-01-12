Health Inspector Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption nabbed a rural health inspector Hitesh Deka on charges of accepting bribe money, an official statement stated on Tuesday.

“A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption to the effect that Hitesh Deka, Rural Health inspector, Social Preventive Medicine (SPM), Community Health Centre (CHC), Rani had demanded money, as bribe, from the complainant for issuing a ‘Death Certificate’, the statement said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for taking legal action against the public servant, mentioned above.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Tuesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam at CHC Rani and Hitesh Deka, Rural Health inspector, SPM, CHC, Rani, was caught red handed at 12:45 PM after he had taken the bribe money from the complainant, as demanded earlier, inside the Community Health Centre at Rani.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Hitesh Deka, Rural Health inspector on Tuesday in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB PS on 11/01/2022 vide ACB PS Case No. 02/2022 U/S 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Hitesh Deka in this regard.

Necessary legal follow up actions are being taken.