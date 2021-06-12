Health minister in favour of reducing home isolation of Covid patients 

Keshab, Pijush take stock of infrastructure of Morigaon Civil Hospital

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 11: State health minister Keshab Mahanta and water resources minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Rama Kanta Dewri on Friday jointly inspected the Morigaon Civil Hospital.

They took stock of the infrastructure of the civil hospital, construction of the first floor for the 19-bedded ICU hospital and the health condition of the Covid affected patients. After inspecting the Morigaon Civil Hospital, minister Kesab Mahanta and minister Piyush Hazarika took part in a review meeting with the heads of various departments at the DC’s conference hall.

Deputy commissioner Seema Rekha Bhuyan highlighted various initiatives of district administration resolving to turn around the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the district.

In the review meeting, health minister Keshab Mahanta instructed the district administration to give importance to hospital isolation instead of home isolation of patients. The minister also ordered the district administration to complete the construction of the 19 bedded ICU hospital for the Covid affected patients within June 30. The minister also asked the district administration to give importance to decreasing the infection rate of Covid-19, completion of vaccination for the frontline workers, and organising awareness campaigns at tea garden areas.

He also ordered the police administration to be strict on Covid-19 protocol. Besides as the guardian minister of the district he instructed agriculture, industry & commerce, forest & environment, fishery, irrigation, animal husbandry and P & RD departments to prepare a planning report and asked them to put up the reports within one week. The minister also discussed the proposed Morigaon Medical College, tourism prospects of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and prospects of fishery farming and community farming on govt. abandoned lands.

In the review meeting, the minister for water resources Pijush Hazarika took stock of the flood preparation and asked the heads of the department to complete the construction of the river dykes as soon as possible. Besides, the minister asked the health, agriculture and supply departments to be ready in order to fight the upcoming flood situation.