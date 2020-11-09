Health workers demand early release of pending salary

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 9: Health workers, sweepers, cleaners etc demanded release of their salary immediately which is pending for the last three months.

The health workers staged protest demonstration in front of DC’S court and repeatedly shouted slogans against the government.

One of the protesters, Diganta Saikia said health and municipal department pushed them to a penurious condition.

“Before appointment they promised to pay Rs 15000 per month but for the last three months they paid us small amounts such as Rs 2600,2200 and even 800 rupees as salary,” the protester said.

They further warned to discontinue their service if administration failed to clear their dues as early as possible.