Health workers feted on I-Day at Nazira

SIVASAGAR, Aug 17: Fifteen health workers of Nazira including SDMO Dr Pradyut Konwar, Dr Bipul Barua, Dr Pranjal Kumar Saharia, Dr Manjuri Jaya Dutta, Dr Uttara Phukan, Dr Ramen Loing, Dipsikha Barua, Rajumoni Chetia, Faijur Rahman, and Neimuddin Ahmed were felicitated at Nazira on the occasion of the Independence Day on Sunday last by the sub-divisional administration. SDO Sabyasachi Kashyap hoisted the Tricolour at Gandhi Maidan and later attended a function organised at the centre of the mentally disabled, ‘Jyoti Griha’ in Geleki. The inmates of Jyoti Griha sang ‘Ture mure alukare jatra’. Piku Malakar, a psychic patient who used to be a famous singer songwriter in his heyday also performed before the esteemed audience. Biren Sarma and Bhaskarjyoti Borgohain, senior scribes were also felicitated on the occasion by Md Naser Khan, director of Jyoti Griha.