Hemchandra Baruah birth anniversary observation committee meeting held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 23: The organising committee of Hemchandra Baruah birth anniversary, Sivasagar on Monday in a meeting took a number of decisions and finalised the programme of the anniversary day’s events on December 10.

The meeting on the day will be inaugurated by noted writer Dr Basanta Goswami and Dr Arindom Borkotoky will deliver the speech as the invited speaker and inaugurate a book written by Manoj Kumar Borthakur. Dr Prakash Kotoky will do the Smriti tarpan.

Over 200 students took part in the painting competition organised by Hemchandra Baruah Birth Anniversary Committee, Sivasagar on Sunday in four venues in the town.

Earlier on Saturday, the spot essay writing competition on Hemchandra Baruah’s works and times was held in Sivasagar Government HS school which was inaugurated by Manju Chetia, principal of the school. Prizes will be distributed in the open meeting on Dec 10.