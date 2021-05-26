Heritage committee formed 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 25: A new heritage committee was formed for preservation of the ancestral house of the late freedom fighter, the founder president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and a social reformer Chabilal Upadhayaya.

The representative meeting called on as per Covid protocol was held at Bhanu Rangamancha, Majgaon under Behali PS with Mahim Pohkrel in the chair.

Anjan Baskota briefed the objectives of the meeting that was also addressed by Uma Pokhrel, Pradip Kumar Sarma, Somnath Pokhrel, Dr. Sanjib Upadhayaya and Bimal Bharali along with others.

The Freedom Fighter Chabila Upadhyaya Heritage committee was formed to draw the attention of the state government towards preservation of the native house of the late freedom fighter which has been lying in a dilapidated condition along with some rare materials of his time for a long period.

The new committee was formed with Dr. Sanjib Upadhaya as president, Kishor Khatiora as vice president, Anjan Baskota as secretary and Bikash Upadhayay and Bijoy Upadhayay as assistant secretaries along with nine other executive members.

MLA’s of Gohpur, Behali, Biswanath and Sootea have been nominated as advisors of the committee. Many resolutions were taken for the further functioning of the new committee.