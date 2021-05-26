Heroin haul in Barpathar, woman arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 25: In its continued drive against drugs trafficking, police in Karbi Anglong seized 723 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from a passenger bus on NH-39 here on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, a team of police from Barpathar police station intercepted a passenger bus bearing registration No AS-19-AC-0074 and after thorough checking, the police recovered 64 soap boxes containing 723 grams of heroin from a woman passenger.

She has been identified as Rimpa Hazarika of Kachari Gaon under Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong district.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized consignment was brought from Dimapur and was supposed to be delivered in Guwahati. The approximate value of the consignment is over Rs 5 crore,” a senior police official said.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Bokajan SDPO John Das and was assisted by Barpathar PS officer-in-charge SI Dhurba Jyoti Bora, Khatkhati PS officer-in-charge Charan Mohan Chetia and ASI Bhadra Kanta Borah.