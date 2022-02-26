Heroin Recovered, 2 Arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 25: Karbi Anglong police recovered 86 soap cases packed with heroin and arrested two in this connection.

Acting on a specific information the Bokajan police station carried out an operation in Gharial Dubi in Bokajan at around 12:30 PM and arrested two persons along with 86 soap cases containing 1 kg 40 grams of highly addictive drug heroin.

The arrested has been identified as Vikato Yuphomi (21), son of Shojukhu under East police station in the district of Dimapur, Nagaland and Hitoho Sumi (34), son of Aheto Sumi, resident of Kusiabill, under East police station in Dimapur district, Nagaland.

The accused smuggling mules were ferrying the contraband consignment by crossing the Dhansiri River.