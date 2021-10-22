Heroin seized at Lahorijan, 2 arrested 

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 21: Acting on a tip off the police at Lahorijan Patrol Post recovered heroin from a bus and apprehended two persons in this regard.

Wednesday evening the police intensified their investigation at Lahorijan naka checking. During the checking the police intercepted a bus AR-20-2700 coming from Manipur and recovered 48 soap cases filled with heroin weighing 584 grams. The contraband which was hidden in two rice bags is worth Rs. 6 crores.

In this connection, two persons were apprehended who have been identified as Irengbam Kokil (35), son of Monglem Meitei, under Mayang Imphal police station in West Imphal district in Manipur and Irengbam Babu Singh (32), son of Irengbam Itomcha, under Mayang Imphal police station of West Imphal district in Manipur.

The drugs were seized under the physical supervision of Bokajan SDPO, APS, John Das.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.