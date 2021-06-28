Heroin seized in Bokajan, 2 arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 27: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered 35 grams of heroin and 21 kg of cannabis in two separate operations.

A police team led by Bokajan SDPO John Das conducted a raid at Gandhi Basti and recovered three soap cases containing 35 grams of suspected heroin. Two persons have been arrested and a 10 wheeler truck bearing registration no. MN-01-9685 was seized.

The arrested have been identified as Naoba Singh (36) of Singha village under Lamsang police station, Imphal West district in Manipur and Mangijao Singh (29), a resident of Phayeng village under Lamsang police station, Imphal West district in Manipur.

In another operation, the police seized cannabis weighing 20.760 kg from a truck bearing registration no. AS-01-KC-9163 at Lahorijan on Sunday morning. Two persons were arrested in this connection. The contraband was packed in 4 polythene packages.

The arrested have been identified as the driver of the truck Kh. Rajeswar Singh (31), a resident of Loitang Khunon Maning Leikai under Sekmai police station, Imphal West District, Manipur and Tonanbam Tasken (41), a resident of Shabngkhok village, under Yaingangpokpi police station, Imphal East district in Manipur.

The consignment was brought from Imphal and was to be delivered in Hojai.