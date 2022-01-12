Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore seized in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 11: The police in Karbi Anglong in yet another successful operation seized 1.5 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 10 crores from a truck over NH 36 in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

As per reports, based on specific information regarding the movement of drugs along NH 36, Dillai police intercepted an Tata 1109 truck bearing registration number NL-01-AA-5840 in front of Lahorijan patrol post.

On checking the vehicle, the police recovered 110 soapboxes containing 1.5 kg of heroin concealed inside the tarpaulin sheets behind the vehicle.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the driver of the vehicle identified as Deepak Chetry (26) in this connection.

Chetry is a resident of Kangpokpi district in Manipur. Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs was being carried from Manipur and was supposed to be delivered in Guwahati. Further investigations are on.

The operation was led by OC Dillai SI (UB) Lutfur Rahman.