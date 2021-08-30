Heroin worth Rs 14 cr seized in Sonapur, 6 held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: In its crusade against the drug mafia in the state, the police seized heroin weighing 1.12 kilograms from Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city late Saturday night.

“#AssamAgainstDrugs @assampolice continues its tirade against drug mafia! @GuwahatiPol intercepts huge consignment of 1.2 kg heroin (100 packets) coming from another state. We are determined to curb and eliminate drugs business. We have arrested 6 in this case so far,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

The seized heroin has been estimated to be worth over Rs 7 crore in international markets.

The consignment was seized from a Tata Bolero car near the Sonapur Toll Gate.

The consignment (94 packets, each weighing 12 grams) was stuffed into different parts of the car, including the engine compartment, seats, tail lamps, etc.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was smuggled into Assam from Manipur.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

In yet another operation, the city police recovered 23 packets of suspected heroin and Rs 7,05,860 cash from one of the arrested drug traffickers from Jyotikuchi near Sankar Hotel under Fatasil Ambari police station in the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

The operation was conducted in connection with Chandmari police station case no. 571/2021 in which four people were arrested by a joint team of Central Guwahati Police District Special Squad and Chandmari police station.

The operation led to the arrest of one Karan Das (23) son of Tinkumoni Das, resident of Jyotikuchi near Sankar Hotel.

The police team also caught Sargam Das (28) son of Binoy Das, resident of Panjabari Batahghuli under Satgaon police station and recovered another 12 packets of heroin along with Rs 12,000 from him.

One Kwid car bearing registration No. AS-01-DW-6046 was also recovered in the operation.

“During last night, we had two drug hauls in different parts of the city. In the first case, we seized around 1.3 kg of heroin. In the second operation, around 450 grams of heroin were seized,” Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh said.

Singh said that the value of the drugs in the market would be around Rs 14 crore.