Heroin worth Rs 4 cr seized in Srirampur, 2 arrested

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Aug 27: Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Simultapu police station seized 2.10 kg heroin from a Jaipur-bound truck bearing registration number GJ-01-ET-3067 from NH-31(C) in Srirampur on Thursday night.

A routine naka checking was conducted at Srirampur following information about the trafficking of drugs through the route.

During the checking, a constable Muktar Ali found the consignment in a secret chamber of the truck.

The heroin was bound for Jaipur of Rajasthan from Manipur.

The driver and the handyman of the truck were arrested. They have been identified as Anil Kumar and Bikash Kumar.

Police sources said that the estimated value of the seized heroin would be around Rs 4 crore in the open market.