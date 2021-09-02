Heroin worth Rs. 4 crore recovered at Lahorijan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 1: Police of Lahorijan Police Patrol Post recovered suspected heroin worth Rs. 4 crores on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police in a naka checking intercepted a Bolero car with registration number MN-01-S-1680 at Lahorijan Police Patrol Post under Khatkhati police station at Lahorijan at around 8:30 am on Wednesday morning. On checking the vehicle which was coming from Manipur and going towards Guwahati, 50 soap cases filled with suspected heroin were recovered. The soap cases were hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle’s backlight assembly. The contraband weighs in at 646 gms which is worth Rs. 4 crores in the market.

The recovery was made by the in charge of the Patrol Post SI (UB) Manujjal Gogoi and his staff. In this connection, the driver of the vehicle along with another was arrested. They have been identified as Ngamsei Haokip (30) of S Lamphei under Chakpikarong police station in Chandel district, Manipur and Letkholal (47) of Knibangphai police station in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The recovered drugs have been seized in presence of Bokajan SDPO, APS, John Das.

