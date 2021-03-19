Herpetologists reel under low funding for snake research

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 18: Two Herpetologists (Snakes Specialists) visited Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC on Thursday. Society for Nature Conservation Research and Community Engagement herpetologist Vishal Santra hailing from Nalikul at Hooghly in West Bengal and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Centre for Herpetology snakebite project coordinator Gnaneswar Chandrasekharuni hailing from Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu visited Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC on Thursday

They were accompanied by Dr.Surajit Giri, an anesthesia specialist of Demow Model Hospital, who along with the team has been providing treatment to the Snakebite Patients in Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC. While interacting with the media persons they said this was the first hospital which they visited in the northeast which has been providing good treatment to the snakebite patients. They said no such awareness for snakebite were seen till now compared to other diseases and moreover they said they will make two short films on Snakebite in order to create awareness among the Peoples. The two short films were – 1) Snakebite Prevention 2) Snake Prevention.

In Snakebite Prevention short film- the pros and cons for snakebite and in Snake Prevention short film- the measure to prevent snakebite will be shown. The short films will be in 6 north eastern languages and will be produced by Madras Crocodile Bank Trust Centre. They said that Snake researching does not get funding and said Snake are to be protected. 6 staffs will be engaged in the short films of snakebite and these will be the first short films on snakebite in the Northeast which they will produce. The shooting of the short films will be done in Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC after few months.