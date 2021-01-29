High-end multi surgery microscope operationalised at SuKaPha Hospital

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal dedicated a multi surgery microscope, the first of its kind in Northeast, at SuKaPha Hospital at Dimow in Sivasagar on Friday.

The high-end ENT microscope can be used for all micro ear surgeries, lateral skull base surgeries, microvascular surgeries with fluorescence imaging.

The hospital, where it was operationalised, was built as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility of ONGC which is maintained by Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidakiya Pratisthan, Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion chief minister Sonowal, urged the management for turning the hospital into a centre of excellence in South East Asia. He also asked the hospital authority to increase the green coverage in the campus of the hospital and make it a symbol of happiness.

Paying tributes to Swargadeo SuKaPha, Sonowal termed him a champion of unity and harmony who came to Assam and established his kingdom which ruled the state for nearly 600 years. He also asked the hospital authority to install a life-sized statue of SuKaPha at the entrance to the hospital.

Giving a snapshot of different developments in health sector, Sonowal said during the tenure of the present State government besides 8 new medical colleges, 18 cancer hospitals, AIIMS in Guwahati and record number of nursing institutes have been set up for making health care services and health education accessible and affordable to the people of Assam. He also thanked ONGC for its benevolent services and requested it to carry forward its welfare measures for the benefit of all in the state.

Chief Executive Officer SuKaPha Hospital Dr Prakash Kolnoorkar gave the welcome address in the programme which was also attended among others by MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, MLA Kushal Duori, Executive Director ONGC Puneet Suri, and a host of others.