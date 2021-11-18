Higher Secondary section to be taken out from colleges

Chief Minister orders merger of LP and ME schools

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Higher and Technical Education Departments on Wednesday at the State Guest House No 1 at Koinadhora in the city and discussed various issues.

In view of the dropout of students, the chief minister directed that all Lower Primary (LP) and nearby Middle English (ME) Schools should be merged to prevent dropout of students from LP to ME. All infrastructural development issues of the schools would be taken up for the merger with necessary budget allocation, he said.

He also directed to set up a portal for identifying post-graduate teachers in middle and elementary schools where the teachers would be able to register themselves.

He also said to expedite steps to merge SEBA and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council by next year. As part of the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, Higher Secondary classes will be taken out from the colleges at the earliest and he directed to convert 1,000 high schools into higher secondary schools in the first phase.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to fix post-graduation as a minimum qualification for future recruitment of middle and higher education school teachers.

He also directed to take steps for merging Directorates of Elementary and Secondary Education into one single Directorate of School Education for seamless running of both elementary and secondary education systems.

The chief minister also directed PWD to urgently submit an estimate of 1,162 proposed cluster hostels so that hostels can be constructed at the earliest for the benefit of students of remote areas. He urged the departments to expedite setting up of model schools.

He also directed to re-verify certificates of all suspicious PHD holder teachers.

Later, the chief minister also reviewed the works of Higher and Technical Education Department of the state and instructed the officials to take immediate steps to sort out certain department specific matters like filling up the vacant posts, creation of new posts, NAAC accreditation, speeding up the construction works of new women’s colleges and law colleges etc.

Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Political secretary to chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Education adviser to Govt of Assam Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, principal secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and special commissioner of Secondary Education Department Preetom Saikia were also present in the meeting among others.

