Highest single day spike of 92 deaths

6,394 new Covid cases add to Assam woes ** Positivity rate 6.99%

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: 92 more patients succumbed to their Covid-19 infections in the state on Monday, an official bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM) said here.

The total deaths in the state now stands at 2,271.

Of the fresh deaths, 26 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by Kamrup Rural (11), Sonitpur (7), Darrang (6) and 5 each in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The state has registered a total of 6,394 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,35,023.

The positivity rate is 6.99% (91,481 tests done).

Of the fresh cases, 1100 have been detected from Kamrup (Metro), followed by Kamrup Rural (502), Dibrugarh (459), Nagaon (430) and Cachar (335).

A total of 4,737 patients were discharged on Monday. With this the active caseload of the state now stands at 44,942.

5 deaths in Jorhat

Jorhat district on Monday with 5 new deaths, recorded the highest number of Covid deaths in a single day, taking the cumulative total over the 100-mark at 104.

The number of Covid positive cases also crossed the 200 mark on Monday at 203, the third time in the past week.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that out of the total number of 16,020 positive cases, 14565 had been discharged and 1,276 were active.

Those who had died included Sofi Ahmed (49) of Doklongia TE, Mariani, Prabeen Gogoi (68) of Dekagaon, Nijamuddin Ahmed (74) of Tarajan, Surendra Patgiri (55), Tarajan Bypass and Haradhan Dhar (70) of Newville Road.

Four deaths in Sivasagar

Four persons died of Covid-19 in Sivasagar district on Monday. 136 new fresh positive cases have been found, taking the tally to 2,091 since March 1.

51 patients have been discharged from various hospitals on Monday. Cumulative tests done in the district since March 1 is 60,818. There are 812 active cases in the district. Oxygen supply in the district till date is adequate with 283 beds ready with oxygen kits.

75 patients are in Sivasagar Civil Hospital, 18 in Siu Ka Pha hospital, 7 in ONGC hospital and 28 are in Demow Covid Centre and the rest 673 are in home quarantine.

517 cases in Dima Hasao

Dima Hasao has recorded 517 Covid-19 positive cases in the second wave of the pandemic forcing the district administration to order for closure of all weekly markets in the hill district.

The DDMA declared a containment zone in Haflong and nearby areas and different places where the cases were detected.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Barua also visited Haflong Civil Hospital isolation ward to take stock of the situation.

6 more fatalities in Tezpur

Five more patients died of Covid-19 infections in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) while another death has been reported from GNRC Guwahati.

Bireshwar Rabha (40) of Nivaiti, Gabharu Shiva mandir died at GNRC in Guwahati. The other patients who died on Monday are: Adhir Sutradhar (62) of Khalihamari, Unknown (65), Pradip Saikia (65) of Mithaam in Dhekiajuli, Anil Jha of Rangapara and Biren Hazarika of Sologuri Jamuguri.

427 fresh cases in Nagaon

427 fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in Nagaon district, taking the total cumulative Covid positive cases in the district to 2,390. One patient succumbed to the infection on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 49 patients were admitted to Nagaon Covid Hospital while the rest were put in home quarantine.

Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 5,268 people while RT-PCR test was conducted on 40 swab samples.

3412 cases in Dalgaon

The total number of Covid positive cases has gone up to 3,412 with 268 fresh cases detected in Darrang on Monday.

148 in Karimganj

Karimganj registered the highest spike of 148 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 6,004.

Of the 148 active cases detected on Monday, 127 have been found positive under Rapid Antigen Test and 21 under RT-PCR.

The district has currently 680 active Covid-19 cases while 143 patients have been discharged from hospital and home isolation on Monday.

1,595 swab samples were collected on Monday. Altogether 2,50,729 samples have been tested so far.