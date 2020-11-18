Himadri Bhuyan wins ‘Night Sky Award’ at International Landscape Photographer of the Year

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: City-based photographer Himadri Bhuyan has bagged the top spot in the prestigious “International Landscape Photographer of the Year” (ILPOTY) award in the category of “The Night Sky Award”.

Bhuyan has become the first Indian to have clinched the spot for a photo that is from India. He captured a photo of the night sky in Sohra, Meghalaya.

The shutterbug’s photo was selected from over 3,000 submissions all over the globe.

The ILPOTY Award 2020 had presented 101 incredible landscape photographs with a truly international flavour, representing photographers and locations from all around the world.

The ILPOTY is an award show which is hosted annually to provide a stage for photographers around the world to showcase their skills on an international platform.

The award has two main prizes; “The Photograph of the Year” is awarded to best single landscape photograph, while the “The International Landscape Photographer of the Year” requires a set of four amazing images.

Bhuyan tutors aspiring photographer on a personal level. His works were also featured in the 2014 Nat Geo Your Shot Daily Dozen and was also the assignment winner in Nat Geo Your Shot, for the same year.