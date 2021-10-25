Himanta, Ajmal engage in war of words in high-octane bypoll campaign

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 24: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal engaged in war of words during the high-octane election campaigning for the by-polls in several public rallies on Sunday.

CM Sarma was seen continuing his tight campaigning for the UPPL and BJP candidates in Bodoland Territorial Region districts for the scheduled October 30 by-polls at five constituencies including Gossaigaon, Bhawanipur and Tamulpur.

On Sunday, Dr Sarma landed at Lalpur Gurufela ground to address an election rally for Gossaigaon LAC UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary in Kokrajhar district.

In his speech at the rally, Dr Sarma said, “The state government will provide financial support to the families those were affected during the clashes or unwanted incidents in the region.”

He said that all affected families would be given away ex-gratia besides extending properly distribution of rice and other government facilities among the citizens.

He informed that the state government is committed to work for the welfare and development of Santhali community while bringing educational development and social development in the state and especially in Gossaigaon region.

He said that the BJP and UPPL parties are dedicatedly working towards the social upliftment in the state.

“There is no environment of Boro and Oboro situation as peoples are united and integrated,” CM Sarma said that the state government under the leadership of BJP is getting a massive development and welfare spirits among the citizens.

Lashing out heavily on the Opposition during the rally, he said that the Opposition is creating a situation of chaos by making anti-government remarks and asked citizens not to pay any heed to them.

CM Sarma also addressed election campaign programmes for Bhawanipur LAC candidate Phanidhar Talukdar and Tamulpur LAC for UPPL candidate Jolen Daimary.

Meanwhile, AIUDF chief and Dhubri MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal addressed an election campaign at Auxiguri near Gossaigaon town in support of AIUDF candidate Khairul Anam Kandakar on Sunday.

Ajmal, along with other AIUDF leaders were seen busy in election campaigning at various places under Gossaigaon LAC.

“No smelling of Keys (tala-sabi), but flowers give smelling within few days,” said Ajmal taking a sly dig at CM Himanta’s previous remark.

He said that the AIUDF party is a party of people and working towards the welfare and development of the society.

Ajmal said he is confident of AIUDF candidates’ win in the by-polls with majority votes. He has urged citizens to vote in favor of AIUDF candidates.

AIUDF chief strongly slammed CM Sarma for his immature remarks on their party symbol and said that BJP and chief minister Sarma is fearing of BJP’s defeat in the by-polls.