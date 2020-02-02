Himanta allays coronavirus fear, says no confirmed case in Assam

Kerala-returned Morigaon man suffering from viral fever: GMCH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: There is no confirmed report of any coronavirus case in Assam, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Sunday.

Sarma’s comment came following sensation prevailed after the admission of a person to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for coronavirus tests.

The youth, who came from Kerala to Assam, was referred to the GMCH by the medical team at the screening counter at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI).

Sarma said there was no need for panic as Assam is yet to record any confirmed coronavirus case.

“The Centre has issued a protocol for us to follow and we have already started it. Surveillance of air passengers is underway at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport,” the minister said.

Reacting to the reports of a person from Morigaon being detected with coronavirus, GMCH superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar told media persons on Sunday: “24-year-old Masfur Alam was suffering from fever and cough. So, he came to Assam from Kerala.”

“When checked at the airport, the doctors did not find symptoms of coronavirus in him. In the papers sent to the GMCH, it was written that he was referred to the hospital for more investigation,” said Dr Talukdar.

He also said a number of doctors including Dr Anup Sarma checked him in GMCH.

“After the check-up, it has come to light that no symptom of fever was detected during his journey from Kerala to Assam. But some boils like prickly-heats were seen on his body. The preliminary check-up was carried out quickly,” said the GMCH superintendent.

“There is also no sign of coronavirus in the X-ray. After carrying out all the tests, the doctors said he was suffering from viral fever,” said Dr Talukdar.

After tests, the doctors again said the youth has neither fever nor cough.

However, to confirm that he has not been affected by coronavirus, blood and fluid samples have been sent to the laboratory in Pune, added Dr Talukdar.

“Only after the arrival of the report, we will be fully sure whether the youth was affected by coronavirus or not. However, till now, the doctors are of the view that he has no coronavirus symptoms,” said Dr Talukdar.

Dr Talukdar also said the youth, who has not visited coronavirus affected China, has been kept in an isolated ward in the hospital.

Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika said the person, who recently came from Kerala, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for suspected coronavirus infection.

“He was kept in isolation ward and given treatment. He is still in hospital and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Hazarika said.

“The person is under observation,” a statement from National Health Mission said.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China and India reporting the second case of novel coronavirus, the Airports Authority of India has taken special measures at the airport to screen passengers.

On Friday, Hazarika had said that a 30-member team from the state health department was put on duty in batches of 10 at the airport to screen passengers for suspected coronavirus infection.