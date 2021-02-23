Himanta allays lockdown fear over surge in corona cases

Health minister inaugurates hospitals in Bokajan, Hojai, one hospital in each MAC constituency

HT Correspondent

HOJAI/ BOKAJAN, Feb 23: “No lockdown has been announced in Assam even as fresh cases of Covid-19 positive are found in the state. There is no need to panic,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Hojai on Tuesday.

“Every day 9 to 20 positive cases are being reported and this has been going on since last month. This will continue as many people visit Assam every day from other states of the country,” Sarma said.

“Yesterday, there were 14 cases and 7 cases were reported the day before yesterday. The figure is expected to remain the same. I think the Covid-19 situation is under control in the state,” Sarma also said.

“Lockdown may be imposed in other parts of the country but there are no such plan in Assam. People of Assam should stay alert as the Covid-19 situation is not over,” he added.

Sarma was in Hojai to inaugurate the 200-bed Hojai District Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

Sarma also kicked off BJP’s statewide Jansampark Abhiyan Mission from Hojai by visiting two residences in Krishna Nagar – Sajal Debnath and Pawan Bhimsaria, which was followed by formal inauguration of Rabindranath Tagore University and laying the base of an administrative building at the university campus.

The Hojai District Civil Hospital was constructed at a sprawling land of 6544 square metre at a cost of Rs 27,36,79,400 crore.

“I have a strong belief that one day the District Civil Hospital will be upgraded to Medical College, which will further enhance the district to the next level,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma performed “Bhumi Pujan” for construction of a 100-bedded rural hospital and inaugurated several other developmental projects in Bokajan.

Sarma also attended the inaugural ceremony of “Pranabananda Centenary Building” in Pranab Vidyapith School to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Srimat Swami Pranabanandaji Maharaj – the founder of Bharat Sevashram Sangh.

The minister inaugurated an inspection bungalow (IB) in Nizorapar followed by inauguration of a mini stadium, auditorium and indoor stadium constructed under Finance Minister’s Special Package at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore at CCI palyground here.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said, “Today is a very significant day for the people of Bokajan. This 100-bed hospital has been my long pending wish for the people of Bokajan. All modern facilities including operation theatre, kidney dialysis, intensive care unit (ICU) and others will be available in this hospital.

“Earlier, it was my wish to establish a cancer hospital and today works are on to renovate the old Diphu Civil Hospital as a full-fledged cancer hospital by August 15, 2021. And with all facilities of radiation, surgery and medication, Karbi Anglong’s journey towards better health care facilities shall receive a new beginning,” the minister said.

“Peace and development in Karbi Anglong has remained a priority of the BJP-led government and we are committed to bring peace and communal harmony in Karbi Anglong. Today, I feel proud that all ethnic militant groups of Karbi Anglong have laid down arms in Guwahati and have returned to the mainstream. Furthermore, on February 25, Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive at Dengaon and sign a new peace accord with the militants for development of Karbi Anglong. This new peace accord will pave way for development in Karbi Anglong in terms of education, health care and the long pending border issue would also receive utmost importance,” Sarma said.

The meeting was attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, MLA Dr Numal Momin, MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, MLA Joyram Engleng, EMs, MACs among other dignitaries.