Himanta attacks Cong’s ‘separatist’, ‘communal’ agenda

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Congress is playing a ‘dangerous’ separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and pursuing ‘communal’ agenda in Assam that threaten the country’s unity and integrity, senior BJP leader and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

“In Kashmir, they are allying with Gupkar Gang. In Assam, Congress is supporting the communal agenda of Badruddin Ajmal. They are supporting every action of AIUDF,” Sarma said while addressing a press meet here on Thursday.

Dr Sarma alleged that Congress is not only standing with separatist forces in Kashmir, but also disturbing peace in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that Congress has deviated from the ideals of the freedom fighters. He urged senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and presidents of the party’s state and union territory units to clarify their stand on separatism and communalism.

The minister said the BJP will not allow restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 (A), and foil the ‘communal’ agenda of the Congress in Assam.

“At Silchar Airport, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised. Why Congress filed case against me instead of doing the same against Ajmal? It means Congress is more separatist than Faruk Abdullah. Congress is playing communal agenda in Assam and separatist agenda in Kashmir,” the minister alleged.

“The alliance of the BJP is with the people. BJP is in the hearts of the public,” he said adding that there would be no impact of the grand alliance initiated by Congress and AIUDF.

He also stated that BJP would form the government in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in the upcoming elections.