Himanta blows by-poll bugle in Mariani  

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 15: With an eye on the by-elections to the Mariani legislative Assembly constituency, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took up several programmes in the constituency including laying of the foundation stone for a government law college, at Kaliapani near Teok in the district on Wednesday.

Mariani, will be one of the Assembly constituencies in the state where byelections will be held after former Mariani legislature Rupjyoti Kurmi, joined BJP leaving the Congress, a few months ago.

Addressing the gathering he said that the Rs 14.74 crore institution would be completed in two years and stated that nine more law colleges would be established across the state.

Praising Kurmi who was present on the occasion, Sarma said that the former legislature had sought the law college for Mariani and that it was at his behest that the college would be established in his constituency.

It may be mentioned that the law college was sanctioned during the tenure of then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and that the work had also been awarded to a contractor here after the tender process was over. Only the foundation stone laying had not been done for various reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Sarma’s visit comes close on the heels of state Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs minister Pijush Hazarika who laid the same foundation stone of eight roads in and around Mariani on Tuesday.

Dr Sarma further said that under the National Education Policy 2020, 3000 high schools would be converted to senior secondary schools by 2022 to be followed by an increase in the number of varsities in Assam.

He further said that in every block of Assam a college would be built.

The chief minister completed his hectic schedule by visiting the Gomdhar Konwar Memorial Park at Nakachari under Mariani constituency and offering homage at the base of Konwar’s statue, who was an Ahom prince who fought against the British occupation of Assam. Stating that the government will initiate steps to bring national recognition to Gomdhar Konwar, Dr Sarma sanctioned Rs 1 crore aid to the Gomdhar Konwar Smriti Surakhya Samiti to be used in various activities to promote and propagate the patriotic achievements of Konwar.

Sarma further announced the reconstruction of the historic Dhodar Ali, under the Assam Mala project, which is the lifeline for people of Mariani constituency.

Earlier, he along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the Dhekiakhowa Namghar and offered prayers. He informed that as per the request of the management committee of the Namghar the government will sanction Rs 1 crore to develop the infrastructure under the untied fund. He also announced the sanctioning of more funds under Assam Darshan scheme to carry out developmental works.

Later both of them visited the branch of the Auniati Satra (Majuli) at Kaliapani and met Dr Pitambar Deva Goswami and assured government cooperation to establish the proposed University by the Satra.

